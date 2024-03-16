Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.29. 3,390,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,904. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $260.58.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.