Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

