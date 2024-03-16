Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total value of $140,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.88. 1,372,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,950. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.15.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

