Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,780 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.52. 19,078,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,180. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

