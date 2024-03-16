Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $496,611,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in FedEx by 86.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in FedEx by 2,602.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
FDX stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $253.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,387. The company has a market capitalization of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.63.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.
Insider Activity
In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.56.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
