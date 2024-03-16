Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 16,719,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,254,411. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.