Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 33.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,476,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CIVB. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 4.1 %

CIVB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. 85,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,521. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Civista Bancshares news, SVP Michael D. Mulford purchased 2,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

