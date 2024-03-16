Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 217 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,113.18. 533,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,485. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,121.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,039.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $977.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.