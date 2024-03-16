Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Farmers National Banc worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 573.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,160.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,577 shares of company stock valued at $21,883. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 371,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,759. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $471.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

