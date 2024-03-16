Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 451 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $397.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.20 and its 200-day moving average is $353.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

