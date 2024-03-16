Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

