Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 895 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $433.92. The stock had a trading volume of 73,069,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.76. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $297.19 and a twelve month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

