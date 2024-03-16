Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,440,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,222,688,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,325,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $415.12. 286,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,628. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

