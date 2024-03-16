Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. 4,125,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.