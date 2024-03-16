Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,134,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $166.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.