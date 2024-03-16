Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.87. 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,676,360. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $6,838,240. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.