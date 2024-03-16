Berenberg Bank Increases Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Price Target to GBX 170

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 170 ($2.18) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Johnson Service Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Service Group has a 1 year low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.40 ($1.89). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.81. The stock has a market cap of £534.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,612.50, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Johnson Service Group

In other news, insider Peter Egan purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £89,050 ($114,093.53). 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

