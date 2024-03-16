Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 7.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. 7,413,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,047,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BILI

Bilibili Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bilibili by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 143,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,929,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 359,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.