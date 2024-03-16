Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 294,300 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 14th total of 383,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.
NASDAQ BIOX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,509. The firm has a market cap of $803.17 million, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.97 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.
