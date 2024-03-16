BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $847.50 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $847.50 million and $1.01 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $68,243.31 or 1.00069749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005465 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00027020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00016608 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001626 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010189 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.00162724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 68,717.77561564 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,004,737.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.