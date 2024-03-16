Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Achieves $27.44 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $27.44 million and approximately $74,810.88 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

