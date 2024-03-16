BlackRock Sustainable American Income (BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on April 26th

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BRSA opened at GBX 192 ($2.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.10. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 172.50 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.56 ($2.49). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.16. The firm has a market cap of £152.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of 0.69.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Company Profile
