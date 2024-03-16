BlackRock Sustainable American Income (BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on April 26th

BlackRock Sustainable American Income (LON:BRSA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BRSA opened at GBX 192 ($2.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.10. BlackRock Sustainable American Income has a 1 year low of GBX 172.50 ($2.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 194.56 ($2.49). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 187.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.16. The firm has a market cap of £152.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3,200.00 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Company Profile

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

