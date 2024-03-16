Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Block were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $353,954,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Block by 104.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,843 shares of company stock worth $18,701,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $80.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.