BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.21

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.21 and traded as low as C$10.05. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF shares last traded at C$10.09, with a volume of 293,021 shares.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.13.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%.

