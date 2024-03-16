BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.19

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as low as $23.16. BNCCORP shares last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

BNCCORP Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $83.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 10.71%.

BNCCORP Increases Dividend

About BNCCORP

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from BNCCORP’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

