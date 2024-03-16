BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,939,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $2,301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

