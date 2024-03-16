Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 436,074 shares in the company, valued at $14,617,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $177,850.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $158,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $158,200.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWMN opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $602.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.18. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

