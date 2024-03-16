BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,496,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Down 100.0 %
BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BrewBilt Manufacturing
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.