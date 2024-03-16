BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,496,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Down 100.0 %

BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

