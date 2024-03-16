Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Up 14.1% in February

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAM traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,306. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.24.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

