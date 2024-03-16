Brokerages Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target at $54.06

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

