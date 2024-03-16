Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $109.33

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,710,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 548,457 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,122,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 103,786 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.6% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,069,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,912,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 301,771 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

