Brokerages Set GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Target Price at $88.83

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $89.41 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

