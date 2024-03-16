Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Price Target at $6.05

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

