Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $6.59

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

