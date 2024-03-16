Brokerages Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) PT at $25.15

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.15.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. Premier has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

