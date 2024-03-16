Brokerages Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Target Price at $140.00

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of THG stock opened at $129.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.46. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 361.71%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 547.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

