Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT at $23.67

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

