Brokers Offer Predictions for Allbirds, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 559.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 418,435 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 651.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

