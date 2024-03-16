Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Bucher Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $463.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 12 month low of $390.00 and a 12 month high of $463.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.62.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG manufactures and sells machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging foods, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

