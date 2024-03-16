Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 9,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bumble by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,478,000 after acquiring an additional 495,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,741 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bumble by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 3,881,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Bumble has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -358.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bumble from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

