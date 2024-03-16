BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 14th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 662,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAN remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 64,776,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,696,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises shares are set to reverse split on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-190 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 655,555 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

