Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $298.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $320.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.53.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,607 shares of company stock worth $38,190,426 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,067,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,245,000 after acquiring an additional 721,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

