Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Down 37.3% in February

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the February 14th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,711,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth $608,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 298,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 155,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Caesarstone by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 124,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 103,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Caesarstone Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CSTE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,427. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. Caesarstone has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 19.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.