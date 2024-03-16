Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Caleres Price Performance

NYSE:CAL opened at $39.00 on Friday. Caleres has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $50,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,225. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Caleres during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

