Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

CAL stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,225. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

