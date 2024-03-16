Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.81

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 1552863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of C$206.40 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.1889862 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

