Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day moving average is $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $130,128.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,688.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

