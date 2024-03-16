Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Restore (LON:RST) Price Target to GBX 380

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 380 ($4.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.71% from the company’s current price.

Restore Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £297.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,359.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 116.51 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 321 ($4.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.01.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.