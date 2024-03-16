Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Restore (LON:RST) Price Target to GBX 380

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 380 ($4.87) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.71% from the company’s current price.
Restore Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Restore stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £297.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,359.38, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88. Restore has a 12-month low of GBX 116.51 ($1.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 321 ($4.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.01.
Restore Company Profile
