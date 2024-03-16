Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kooth (LON:KOO)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 565 ($7.24) target price on the stock.

Kooth Price Performance

Kooth stock opened at GBX 290.10 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.48 million, a PE ratio of -9,670.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kooth has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.87).

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

