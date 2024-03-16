Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kooth (LON:KOO)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 565 ($7.24) target price on the stock.
Kooth Price Performance
Kooth stock opened at GBX 290.10 ($3.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 305.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.48 million, a PE ratio of -9,670.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kooth has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.87).
Kooth Company Profile
