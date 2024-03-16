Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on the stock.
Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.81) on Tuesday. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 71 ($0.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £287.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. IDOX’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.
IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.
