Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for IDOX (LON:IDOX)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on the stock.

IDOX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.81) on Tuesday. IDOX has a 1-year low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 71 ($0.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of £287.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Get IDOX alerts:

IDOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from IDOX’s previous dividend of $0.50. IDOX’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About IDOX

In other IDOX news, insider David Meaden sold 294,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £185,220 ($237,309.42). 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.